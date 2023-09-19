Bath Savings Trust Co Has $452,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $163.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $439.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,671,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.