Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 155 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.22. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

