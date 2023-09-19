JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.