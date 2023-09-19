Collective Family Office LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,149 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,989,500 shares of company stock valued at $180,709,440. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

