Collective Family Office LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 465 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

Adobe stock opened at $532.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.38.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

