FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WST opened at $394.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

