Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.