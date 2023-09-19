Collective Family Office LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

