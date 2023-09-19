Simon Bourne Buys 6,329 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £4,999.91 ($6,193.37).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 180 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($185.06).

On Tuesday, August 15th, Simon Bourne bought 308 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £298.76 ($370.07).

ITM Power Stock Down 0.1 %

ITM stock opened at GBX 78.62 ($0.97) on Tuesday. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65.70 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.35 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of £484.99 million, a PE ratio of -462.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

