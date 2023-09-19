Navcoin (NAV) One Day Volume Hits $71,986.95

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $71,986.95 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00147157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00049876 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00023786 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00027101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003710 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.