Fiona Dawson Acquires 9,080 Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,631.74).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.91). The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 185.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 235 ($2.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.42) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 175 ($2.17).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

