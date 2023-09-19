Insider Buying: Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT) Insider Purchases 21,000,000 Shares of Stock

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) insider James Appleby purchased 21,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £210,000 ($260,126.35).
Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance
RDT opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. Rosslyn Data Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.64.
About Rosslyn Data Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rosslyn Data Technologies
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.