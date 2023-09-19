Insider Buying: Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT) Insider Purchases 21,000,000 Shares of Stock

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) insider James Appleby purchased 21,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £210,000 ($260,126.35).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

RDT opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. Rosslyn Data Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.64.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability; and Contract Management platform, which links the contracts with spend data, supplier performance scorecards, and other to provide visibility of the supply base.

