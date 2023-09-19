Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases 388 Shares of Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £151.32 ($187.44).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Thursday, August 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 375 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £150 ($185.80).

On Monday, July 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 480 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £225.60 ($279.45).

Centaur Media Stock Down 4.6 %

CAU opened at GBX 37.20 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £54.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Centaur Media Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.20 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.69 ($0.70).

Centaur Media Announces Dividend

Centaur Media Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.