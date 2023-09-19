Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases 388 Shares of Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £151.32 ($187.44).
Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 375 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £150 ($185.80).
- On Monday, July 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 480 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £225.60 ($279.45).
Centaur Media Stock Down 4.6 %
CAU opened at GBX 37.20 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £54.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Centaur Media Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.20 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.69 ($0.70).
Centaur Media Announces Dividend
Centaur Media Company Profile
Centaur Media Plc provides business intelligence, learning, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.
