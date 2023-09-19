FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $128.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.