FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,016 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.27. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.