1,700 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $280.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

