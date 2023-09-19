939 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 939 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE COO opened at $337.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.05 and a 200-day moving average of $370.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.