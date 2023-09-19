Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $442,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Qorvo

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.