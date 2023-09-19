Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 181 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loews by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 3,461.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

