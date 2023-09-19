International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAQ. UBS Group AG grew its position in International Media Acquisition by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $554,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 27,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

International Media Acquisition stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $11.52.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

