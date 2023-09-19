PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 119.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $35.43 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 61.4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00248669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

