Financial Comparison: Sylvamo (SLVM) vs. Its Competitors

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sylvamo to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sylvamo has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sylvamo’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sylvamo pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sylvamo pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 57.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sylvamo Competitors 112 706 471 47 2.34

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sylvamo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sylvamo presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.82%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Sylvamo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sylvamo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo 7.87% 55.02% 12.80% Sylvamo Competitors 7.59% 18.89% 6.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sylvamo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sylvamo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.63 billion $118.00 million 6.19 Sylvamo Competitors $5.57 billion $686.61 million 28.93

Sylvamo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sylvamo. Sylvamo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sylvamo competitors beat Sylvamo on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers. This segment also operates paper and pulp mill. The Latin America segment focuses on uncoated freesheet paper under Chamex, Chamequinho and Chambril brands, as well as produces HP papers. This segment also operates integrated mills and nonintegrated mills. The North America segment offers imaging, commercial printing, and converting papers, as well as uncoated papers under Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Accent, DRM and Postmark brand names. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants, e-commerce, agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

