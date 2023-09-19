Short Interest in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Drops By 18.3%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 963,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CTO opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO Realty Growth

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.