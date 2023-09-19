Short Interest in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Drops By 18.3%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 963,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE CTO opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO Realty Growth
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CTO Realty Growth
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.