Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $214.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

