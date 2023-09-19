Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) versus Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) and Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Optex Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Camtek shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Optex Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.4% of Camtek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Optex Systems and Camtek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optex Systems 7.44% 14.30% 9.19% Camtek 25.19% 19.85% 11.53%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optex Systems $22.38 million 1.20 $1.28 million $0.25 15.94 Camtek $320.91 million 7.88 $79.95 million $1.62 35.02

This table compares Optex Systems and Camtek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Camtek has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems. Optex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camtek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Optex Systems and Camtek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Camtek 0 2 5 0 2.71

Camtek has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.29%. Given Camtek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camtek is more favorable than Optex Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Optex Systems has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camtek has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camtek beats Optex Systems on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. The company provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support fanout wafer level packaging applications. It serves semiconductor manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, integrated device manufacturers, and wafer level packaging subcontractors. The company sells its products in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Camtek Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

