ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get ExlService alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ExlService

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 4.1% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.6% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ExlService by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ExlService has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.