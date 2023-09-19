Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 353,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTOO opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $12.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

