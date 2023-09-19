Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director James S. Loving acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $49,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,309.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $87,100. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

