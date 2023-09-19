GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

