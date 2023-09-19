Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,901 shares of company stock worth $3,580,340. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.91.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

