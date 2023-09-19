Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $83.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

