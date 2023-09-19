Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $219,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

