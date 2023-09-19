Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

