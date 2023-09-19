Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 8,345 Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000.

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $231.81 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

