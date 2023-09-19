Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $228,000 Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $56.62.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

