Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 400.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 14,833.3% in the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 5.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.