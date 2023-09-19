Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LAND stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 161,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

