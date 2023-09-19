Churchill China plc (CHH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11 on October 13th

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Churchill China Stock Up 1.1 %
LON CHH opened at GBX 1,329 ($16.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Churchill China has a 52 week low of GBX 1,070 ($13.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,725 ($21.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £146.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,353.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,337.06.
Churchill China Company Profile
