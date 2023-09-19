Churchill China plc (CHH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11 on October 13th

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Churchill China Stock Up 1.1 %

LON CHH opened at GBX 1,329 ($16.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Churchill China has a 52 week low of GBX 1,070 ($13.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,725 ($21.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £146.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,353.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,337.06.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Churchill China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.