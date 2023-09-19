Palace Capital Plc (PCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Palace Capital Trading Down 0.8 %
PCA opened at GBX 245 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.05. The company has a market cap of £92.02 million, a P/E ratio of -306.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.
About Palace Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palace Capital
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.