Palace Capital Plc (PCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Palace Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

PCA opened at GBX 245 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.05. The company has a market cap of £92.02 million, a P/E ratio of -306.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

About Palace Capital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.