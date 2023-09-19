Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,102,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

