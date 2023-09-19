Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.