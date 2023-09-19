Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.55). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.