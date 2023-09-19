Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AOD opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $889,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 170,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.