TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) Declares Dividend of €0.74

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.74 ($0.79) per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 3.3 %

LON:TTE opened at GBX 62.75 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of GBX 44.74 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 65.80 ($0.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.85.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

