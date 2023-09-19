Citizens Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Citizens Trading Down 4.5 %

Citizens stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Citizens has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.12%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Vincent Craig Dungan purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,767.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,785 shares of company stock worth $375,635. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Citizens by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.