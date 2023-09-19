Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

