Ignite Planners LLC Sells 6,772 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

