Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

