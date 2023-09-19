Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 162 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

