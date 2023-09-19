Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STGW. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.
Stagwell Stock Down 13.9 %
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Stagwell
In other news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stagwell by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stagwell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
