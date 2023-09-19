Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STGW. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STGW

Stagwell Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -234.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In other news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stagwell by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stagwell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.