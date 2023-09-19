ADC Therapeutics’ (ADCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE ADCT opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.12.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 325.79%. Research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 112,365.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913,571 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,583,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 709.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,401,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 2,980,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 87,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

